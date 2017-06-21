Trump returns to Iowa and unhappy independent voters

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - President Donald Trump returns to Iowa for the first time since the election, and many of the independent voters who propelled him to victory are not happy.

They see last year's tough-talking candidate as a thin-skinned chief executive and wish he'd show more grace.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in the Midwest state that backed Trump in 2016, after lifting Democrat Barack Obama to the White House in party caucuses and two straight elections. Ahead of Trump's visit Wednesday, several independents who voted for Trump expressed frustration with the president.

It's not just his famous tweetstorms. It's a president distracted by investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election at the expense of tangible health care legislation and new tax policy.

