Wednesday is National Selfie Day

June 21 is National Selfie Day, so many people will be taking advantage to post a picture of themselves on social media.

U.S Cellular has two tips to taking the perfect selfie, since you'll be taking this picture on your own: Use the right light and work the angles.

Avoid fluorescent lights and instead go for natural and indirect light outside or near a window. And try to find a good angle that shows the best side of your face. Holding the camera above you helps.

If you're envious of someone else's selfie game, don't worry. Fstoppers, an online community for photographers, cited a study that shows 68% of selfie-takers admit to editing their photos before sharing.