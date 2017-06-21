Proposal could allow Wisconsinites to text 911

You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services.

A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution. The nearly $7 million earmarked for the project would upgrade old, copper-wire landline emergency services into what's being called Next Generation 911.

The changes would affect dispatch centers statewide. Some counties, like Rock County, have already implemented a text-to-911 system.

After nearly three decades in dispatch and four years serving as communication director at the Rock County Communication Center 911, Kathy Sukus has “seen the whole evolution.”

“This will be a big change for the 911 industry, but it's much overdue,” Sukus said. “The technology that citizens use currently to contact 911 is copper phone lines so this will enable better security, tax savings for the taxpayer and then also allow for text messaging more enhanced than what we have now.”

Digitizing the infrastructure lets community members submit photographs, videos or security camera footage, allowing local dispatchers and first responders to better help citizens in need.

“When society is changing so rapidly with technology, public service needs to keep up with that change,” said Dr. Chris Wistrom, Rock County's associate EMS director.

“It improves access to 911, as well, for handicapped individuals,” Wistrom said. “If you are mute, how do you access 911? If you can't talk, you have to text. If you are in a situation where talking would be dangerous, it would give away your position, you can text 911. It's incredibly important to get people that are vulnerable access to critical, lifesaving skills.”

Currently 911 dispatchers try to triangulate a citizen's whereabouts but Next Generation 911's precise technology will allow almost instantaneous location.

“We would be able to have a better idea where people are sitting,” Sukus said. “To know even a seat in a stadium.”

While the upgrades would cost millions across the state, Sukus said House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Rock County to see how they were carrying out the text-to-911 operation.

“I think he has a good idea of what that means as a citizen and what his constituents need,” Sukus said.

The main challenge for dispatch centers is how to handle an anticipated abundance of photographs and videos, some of which could be graphic. However, Next Generation 911 is already in four states, including Iowa, and many others across the nation are working to implement the system, according to the National Emergency Number Association.