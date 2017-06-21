La Crosse Police vent frustration over arrest of repeat offender

When law enforcement sends out news releases regarding arrests or incidents, a certain tone is usually found.

The term "cop speak" comes to mind. Very straightforward-'the suspect did this, the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash'-a very matter of fact statement.

That was not the case Wednesday morning when La Crosse Police sent out a release under the title "Repeat Drug Dealer Arrested Again".

The opening sentence read,

"The La Crosse Police Department is disgusted that once again we have arrested yet another repeat offender for dealing narcotics in the La Crosse community."

The release details the arrest of Raymond R. Lewis, 37, on drug charges at a home at 2826 South Avenue Tuesday night. During a search of the home, two grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of heroin, 27 grams of cocaine, a .22 handgun, and $520 in cash was seized. He was arrested on the following charges:

Delivery of Cocaine – 961.41(1) (CM) 1g

Delivery of Methamphetamine – 961.41(1) (e)(1)

Maintaining a Drug House – 961.42(1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 961.573(1)

Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Meth – 961.41(1m) (e) 1

Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Cocaine – 961.41(1m) (cm) (3)

Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Heroin – 961.41(1m) (d) (3)

Possession of THC – 961.41(3g) (B)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm – 941.29(2) (a)

Probation Hold

The statement also gives a perspective on Lewis' past. He was released from prison on March 9 after serving a sentence for a conviction on 2012 charges of Possession with Intent To Deliver Cocaine >40g and Resisting Arrest. The statement said during Lewis' caused "substantial bodily harm to an officer."

The statement goes on to express the frustration of the department.

"Mr. Lewis’s behavior continues to present a danger to the citizens of La Crosse, as he has progressed to possessing weapons to protect his drug trade. Asst. Chief Abraham stated, “I challenge the La Crosse County criminal justice system to send a clear message that this type of criminal activity will not be tolerated. It is time we start putting the concerns of our community’s safety before the concerns of the offender. In 2012, the State (Prosecutor) asked for 22 years confinement, and the presiding judge only gave Mr. Lewis six years, apparently that wasn’t enough.”

Two other people were arrested in Tuesday night's search of the home. Christina A. Joswick was arrested for:

Maintaining a Drug House – 961.42(1)

Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Cocaine – 96141(1m) (cm) (3)

Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Heroin – 961.41(1m) (d)(3)

Possession of THC – 961.41(3g) (B)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 961.573(1)

Tiffany Marie Ellenbolt was arrested on a probation warrant.

WXOW has reached out to the La Crosse Police Department for comment on the release, arrest, and their frustrations with the La Crosse County Circuit Court system. We've also contacted a La Crosse County Judge for their comments as well on this matter. We'll update this story when those comments are available.

The full text of the release from La Crosse Police is below.