Des Moines woman sentenced to prison for Nigerian scam role - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Des Moines woman sentenced to prison for Nigerian scam role

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - -

A 67-year-old Des Moines woman has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for her role in a Nigerian email scam.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Victoria Lovan was sentenced Tuesday for three counts of wire fraud, to which she had pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Lovan communicated between late 2012 and October 2014 with individuals who persuaded her to accept money wires from victims across the country, then send the money wires to Nigeria. Prosecutors say Lovan kept a portion of the funds she received.

At least 89 victims sent Lovan money because of fictional stories of hardship and promises of financial gain. Prosecutors say Lovan continued to engage in fraudulent financial transactions despite being told by law enforcement to stop.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.