Assembly GOP leaders say budget still stalled over roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Budget talks among Republicans who control the state Legislature remain stalled over how to pay for roads.

Budget committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren said Wednesday that Senate Republicans want to increase the level of borrowing to pay for roads beyond the nearly half billion dollars that Gov. Scott Walker proposed. Nygren says transportation funding is the "main stumbling block moving forward."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Assembly Republicans remain committed to finding a long-term solution to paying for roads.

Nygren says Republicans are making progress on education funding and other parts of the budget. He says those could be voted on next week. But he says it will be a "challenge" to pass the budget out of the Joint Finance Committee by the end of the current fiscal year June 30.

