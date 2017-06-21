New green space set to open this fall in Onalaska

Changes in the downtown waterfront area in Onalaska continue. The city recently completed its Great River Landing and now just across the street will be another addition, this time from a local business owner.

The area on 2nd and Main Street in Onalaska has been getting a bit of a face lift lately. Part of that new construction will include a new park opening this fall. It may not look like much now, workers are moving debris from three buildings that were demolished in previous weeks, but eventually the half block space will be a brand new park with a planned dining facility and outdoor music stage.

Members of the City of Onalaska said it looks to be a great addition to what's already becoming a destination area.

"Onalaska is starting to come of age," said Mayor Joe Chilsen. "They're starting to take advantage of some of the assets that have been there for a very long time and just have stayed covered. In the past 5 years we've been able to uncover them."

The project is the brainchild of Festival owners Dave and Barb Skogen. Dave said the idea came after wanting to provide community space for a Christmas tree and that snowballed into designing a much larger space. The Skogens said because of the memories they made growing up near that block, they wanted to help create something new there for future generations to create their own memories.

More information including the official name of the park is expected to be released to the public soon.