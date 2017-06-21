Assembly bill debate over free speech on UW college campuses

Many republicans say it's a bill designed to protect free speech on college campuses. Opponents argue it will accomplish the opposite.

The proposal in the Assembly requires that a student found to have engaged twice in violence or disorderly conduct that disrupts another's freedom of expression would be suspended for a semester. A third offense would mean expulsion.

We spoke with UW-L emeritus professor of Political Science and Public Administration Joe Heim. He now serves as the legislative liaison for the University. Heim says the the bill would not have major impact in Wisconsin because the kind of disruption that republicans say the bill is designed to prevent does not happen often in the state.

Republicans say they want to ensure that conservative speakers have an opportunity to be heard on college campuses. Democrats generally criticize the bill as an attack on freedom of speech.