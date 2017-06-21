Wisconsin Senate wants to borrow $850 million for roads

Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Senate want to borrow $850 million to pay for roads, an amount that's too high for Assembly Republicans.

Budget committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren said Wednesday that transportation funding is the "main stumbling block moving forward" on passing a two-year spending plan.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's spokeswoman Myranda Tanck says Fitzgerald is advocating for $850 million in borrowing, with $350 million of that supported by the state's main account.

Nygren says Assembly Republicans won't support that much borrowing without more revenue to pay for roads. He says a plan to institute toll roads could be fashioned in a way to break the impasse.

Republicans continue to negotiate privately and no meetings of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee are currently scheduled.

