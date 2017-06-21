Walker approves ending work permits for 16-, 17-year-olds

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill into law that eliminates requirements that 16- and 17-year-olds get parental permission to work.

Walker signed the bill Wednesday.

Republicans in the Legislature who supported the measure argued it would make it easier for children without parents to work. Democratic opponents countered that doing away with the permit requirement would remove parental protection, set children up for exploitation and decrease state and local revenues by $730,000.

The permits cost $10 each.

