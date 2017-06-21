Longest day of the year brings official start of summer

You might notice the sun out for a little longer than usual on Wednesday. It is the Summer Solstice and first official day of summer.

According to the National Weather Service, every year from June 18 until June 22, Wisconsinites experience fifteen and a half hours of sunlight each day. After the Summer Solstice, the Earth's Northern Hemisphere rotates away from the sun. By December 21, there are less than nine hours of daylight.

Andrew Just, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said it can be hard to notice a day-to-day change in the amount of sunlight.

"As you get into your transition seasons of spring and fall, that's when you see the change in day length really take place," Just said. "For example, as you get close to the fall, we lose upwards of maybe five minutes a day."

Just said the long day impacts the weather.

"The longer the days the more the land and the air can heat up," Just said. "That in turn leads to more what we coin the term 'instability,' or the air likes to want to move up as it gets warmer. So, then it ends up resulting in thunderstorms."

The sunrise on Wednesday was at 5:23 a.m. The sunset will occur at 8:51 p.m.