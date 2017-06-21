Dunn takes over as new UW-L volleyball coach

UW-La Crosse is filling their vacant volleyball coaching position with someone who's familiar with La Crosse.

Amber Dunn has been chosen to replace the departed Lily Hallock.

Dunn spent two seasons as the head coach at The State University of New York at Geneseo.

Before that, she served as an assistant at UW-Stevens Point for three seasons.

Dunn also had a banner collegiate career at Viterbo where she was a three-year starter and team captain in 2010.

Dunn inherits a program that is on a nice run.

The Eagles won back to back conference titles under Hallock and earned at-large bids to the NCAA Division III Championships the last two seasons as well.