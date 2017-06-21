Simulation offers chance to experience low income living

Some people in the La Crosse area had the chance to experience the challenges of low income living on Wednesday night at the United Way Poverty Simulation.

Participants were handed a new identity when they arrived. The simulation brought participants through a month of low income living with fifteen minutes translating into one week. The families faced real challenges such as turning to community organizations for bills, school, employment, and childcare.

"If you can experience just a two hour simulation, it might open your eyes to what others are dealing with," said Mary Kay Wolf, Executive Director of Great Rivers United Way. "And what it does, is it just makes us a stronger community when there's compassion and understanding."

Wolf emphasizes that the simulation covers a serious issue.

"Somebody that's never lived in poverty and doesn't understand the day-to-day struggle, it's really giving them just a snapshot of what that might look like and feel like, and the only way to really do that, is to take the simulation seriously," Wolf said. "This is not a game."

She said the Poverty Simulation is new to Great Rivers United Way. In the future, she hopes to see the program used in leadership training and other team building environments throughout the community.

The Poverty Simulation can accommodate up to 80 people.