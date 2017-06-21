Aquinas grad Rott finds home at 1st with Express

Rudy Rott is hoping to take the momentum from a banner spring season at Ohio University and carry it over into the Northwoods League.

The former La Crosse Aquinas star is off to a good start.

Rott has settled in at the everyday first baseman for the Eau Claire Express of the Northwoods League.

He's hitting .326 so far in 10 games this summer, his second with the Express.

This, after hitting .303 at Ohio this last season where he led the team in runs batted in and was second on the team in Six different offensive categories.

"I guess looking at our numbers going into the last month of the season it was a surprise to most people," Rott said of Ohio's success. "But we felt pretty good about our team the whole year and we started to hit our stride towards the last month. So, we felt good about that. I just want to keep working on my game and my approach at the plate. I just want to work on my physical abilities, just keep trusting myself more as I get older and growing in th game and just have a lot of fun with these guys."

Rott was a part of an Ohio University squad that won it's second MAC title in the last three years.