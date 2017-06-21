Following Monday's fatal crash, a closer look at county intersections

A fatal Onalaska crash that took the life of a 66-year-old Black River Falls woman is calling attention to some of the county's most dangerous intersections.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road OS, just north of the Woodman's Grocery Store. According to the Wisconsin DOT, the intersection ranks seventh most dangerous in the county.

"With this stretch of road it's obviously a lot of people traveling during business hours," Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Cody Digre, said. "People are often going to and from work and the biggest thing they can remember is to always be cognizant of what's around them."

Six of the ten most dangerous intersections according to the state involve Highway 16. Experts attribute that to several factors.

"The biggest issue we have that's causing accidents is speed," Travis Mayer of Enhanced Driving Institute said. "People are traveling too fast and don't have that defensive mindset."

Mayer said he teaches students to be defensive drivers, something he said can mean the difference between life and death.

"You have to be confident when you're driving, you don't want to be out on the road and afraid," he said. "But you also have to be able to predict what other people may do and in doing so, you can prevent something really bad from happening, even if it isn't your fault."

Digre said the speed limit change as you travel westbound on Highway 16 toward the intersection with County Road OS is not always noticed by drivers.

"It changes from 55 to 45 as you approach the light headed westbound," he said. "People are seeing the lights turn from green to yellow and they pick up speed. You should be slowing down if you're a ways out from the light and it turns yellow."

To find a list of the other most dangerous intersections in La Crosse County, click here.