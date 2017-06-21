Klug honored to serve as Big Blue Dragon Boat Ambassador

Mayo Clinic Health System's 5th Annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival is just around the corner.

Wednesday night, they announced Cathy Klug as this year's breast cancer survivor ambassador. This is the third year the event is naming an ambassador but the first year of the reveal event.

Klug represents those living with this disease, those who are in remission and those who have lost their lives to breast cancer. She said,

"Up to three years ago, I didn't really think about it anymore. I had pretty much thought I was done with cancer and so in October of 2014 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer again, it was shocking and it was difficult. But it's all been good and I'm healthy and strong and back on the dragon boat," expressed Klug who is a breast cancer survivor of more than 19 years.

She paddled the inaugural year in 2013, participating the second year before having to take a year of absence in 2015. Klug stressed how amazing it is to be among the "Mississippi Sisters" and show support for one another.

The Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival is a two day celebration taking place July 14-15 in La Crosse.

The festival celebrates the human spirit, by gathering compassionate and enthusiastic support for breast cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. In addition to dragon boat races, the festival will include family activities and food vendors.

The festival promotes fitness and teamwork, while raising funds to help enhance breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

