Commodore banquet celebrates Riverfest's 35th year

Riverfest started 35 years ago, back in 1983 as a way to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.

It focuses on creating a family friendly environment while raising money for local groups and charities that volunteer at the festival, as well as future Riverfest events.

Commodore Jeff Wieser and First Mate, Andrea Wieser were recognized at a social and dinner on Wednesday evening that took place a the Radisson Hotel in Downtown La Crosse.

"We've learned a lot about what Riverfest is all about. They give to more than fifty different organizations and all the volunteers, it's unbelievable. This is all a volunteer fest, so there's about two hundred and fifty volunteers and then the sponsors the number of sponsors it takes to put this on," said Jeff.

They said it's a great learning experience and an incredible position to be in, representing the community.

"Just come and enjoy the beauty of our area, there's not too many places like this. We have great local talent that's performing and national talent and local artists and we are just blessed to have an event of this magnitude in our community," said Andrea.

The fireworks display will conclude the festival, taking place on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

