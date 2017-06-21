Ryan sees NBA future for Koenig

It could be a special night Thursday for La Crosse's Bronson Koenig.

Then again, the wait might continue.

The NBA draft is Thursday.

The Aquinas and University of Wisconsin graduate is a border line draft pick according to experts.

The draft is only two rounds.

Koenig recently completed a whirlwind tour of workouts for NBA teams.

The 6-3 guard certainly has the shooting touch NBA teams look for now and Koenig's former coach at Wisconsin thinks his game translates well to the next level.

"Bronson just works so hard. He's versatile as a point. He's versatile as a 2-guard. He can shoot it with anybody. He's getting better in his workouts with being able to beat people off the bounce. That's what some of the scouts have talked to me about 'hey,can he go by somebody? Is he quick enough?' Bronson's built a little differently. He's tricky quick meaning he can beat you don't even know it. Plus, with his strength, once he gets a half step on the defensive player, they're not going to be able to stop him," Ryan said at a charity golf event Wednesday.

Thursday's NBA Draft starts at 6 PM.




