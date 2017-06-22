Supreme Court sides with fired golf pros - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Supreme Court sides with fired golf pros

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will allow four golf pros to sue the city of Madison over their terminations.

The decision released Thursday reverses a state appeals ruling. The golf pros at Odana Hills, Monona, Yahara Hill and Glenway golf courses sued the city last October after they were fired and replaced with one golf pro, some assistants and unionized concession workers. The State Journal says the four pros cited a state law covering unfair business practices.

A Dane County Circuit Court judge and an appeals court both ruled the law did not pertain to the four plaintiffs. The Supreme Court disagrees and has remanded the case back to the circuit court.

