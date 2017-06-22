Assembly passes ban on pre-existing condition exclusion

The Republican-controlled state Assembly has passed a bill designed to prohibit people with pre-existing health conditions from being excluded from health insurance coverage.

Republicans brought the issue up after midnight on Thursday. It was not scheduled for debate and there was no notice that the Assembly planned to take up the issue.

It passed on a 62-35 party line vote at 1:17 a.m. Thursday.

The bill prohibits an individual health insurance policy from reducing or denying a claim due to a pre-existing condition. It also calls for the state insurance commissioner to propose a plan to assist people with pre-existing conditions in maintaining or buying coverage.

Democrats objected, saying Republicans should have voted on their proposal to prohibit insurance companies from imposing lifetime limits on coverage.

