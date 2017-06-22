A mile of American flags line the shore of Lake Pepin

Flags as far as the eye can see, all to honor and commemorate those who serve.

"I'm just amazed, this is a wonderful wonderful thing that our community is doing, everyone pitches in," Vonne Oliver, who dedicated some flags, said. "But in a small town like Lake City, they always have."

Some of these flags are for close friends.

"I also have one for a very special friend, Amy Muller," Cindy Hovgaard, who dedicated many flags to family members, said. "She is a 36 year old vet that we've just lost to pancreatic cancer in February."

And many are for family.

Oliver had previously dedicated a bench for her brother, a pilot in the service.

She felt it was only natural to get a flag as well and place important to him.

"My brother stood on this very same spot after he came back from one of his tours overseas," Oliver said. "And he said to me 'Sis, this is one of the most beautiful spots in the whole world.'"

The American Legion Post and Auxiliary was hoping to have 600 flags to put up, but organizers were surprised to find an even larger outpouring of support.

"We have 600 flags up, but there were actually 699 people who purchased one," Vicky Fick, president of the Post, said.

They only had 600 physical flags, so they put extra name tags on some flags to include everyone.

The people of lake city are grateful for the opportunity to remember those important to them.

"In this small town that people, you know, can come up with that many relatives they've lost or friends and honor them is just a really special way by Lake Pepin," Hovgaard said. "It's just breathtaking."