13-year-old driver arrested after 2 police chases

Police say they've arrested a 13-year-old driver who led officers on two chases in Racine County.

Officers say they began the first pursuit about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Pleasant when the vehicle was spotted with its headlights off. That chase led officers into Racine where the boy ran through stop signs and traffic signals. Officer terminated the chase after about 2 miles for safety reasons.

The vehicle was spotted about 3 a.m. Thursday and again officers pursued it, later breaking off the chase.

WITI-TV reports that during the pursuit officers were able to get the vehicle registration information tying it to a Sturtevant address. Officers went to that home and arrested the boy as he pulled in.