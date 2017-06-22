Lawsuits against Menards & Home Depot about 4x4 boards

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Menards and Home Depot are accused of deceiving people who buy lumber, specifically 4x4 boards.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports lawsuits filed against the retailers say they sold lumber as 4x4 boards, when they're actually 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches.

The retailers say it is common knowledge and a long-standing industry practice. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say it may be common knowledge for builders and contractors, but not the common person.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says each suit is seeking more than $5 million. The newspaper reports the lawsuits were filed within five days of each other in federal court for Northern District of Illinois.