Successes seen with needles drop boxes, youth prevention

Some good news out of the La Crosse County Heroin Task Force meeting Thursday: Successes are being seen with needle drop boxes and prevention campaigns.

Task force members said in the first three weeks of the installation of sharps containers, over 9500 sharps - about 85 pounds - were properly disposed, dramatically reducing hazard calls to the fire department.

According to Task Force coordinator Al Bliss, reported use of non-medical prescriptions and heroin is down among youth in the area. The focus now shifts towards how to use effective awareness strategies to target more specific areas affected.

"We learned that on the north side of La Crosse there was a disproportionate burden of drug related overdose deaths, in fact 11 out of the 18 that happened in the City of La Crosse were on the north side," Bliss said. "Naturally, we want to reach out and work more [there]."

The task force hopes to target specific age groups as well. The average age of overdose deaths last year was 46.