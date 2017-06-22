Workshop designed to improve student math and science achievement

Improving student understanding and improving achievement in math and science. That's the focus during a two week workshop at the UW-La Crosse.

Thirty nine K-12 teachers from area school districts are working with UW-L and Western instructors to accomplish that goal. Some of their education this week involves incorporating technology. They're also hearing from guest speakers, providing encouragement and insight about the purpose of the seminar.

The training is possible because of a $441,000 national math and science partnership grant. That grant means the University will offer another similar workshop next year.