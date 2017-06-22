Repeat drug offender held on $50,000 cash bond

The man arrested Tuesday night on several drug charges made his first court appearance Thursday in La Crosse.

Raymond Lewis, 37, was arrested at a South Avenue home Tuesday night after police executed a search warrant. Police found two grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of heroin, and 27 grams of cocaine. Police also found a .22 handgun and $520 in cash.

Lewis was released from prison in early March on drug charges and resisting arrest that resulted in an injury to an officer.

Lewis is held on a $50,000 cash bond and will appear again in court on Friday.

Two other people arrested Tuesday with Lewis, Christina Joswick and Tiffany Ellenbolt, also remain in the La Crosse County Jail according to online records. Joswick is held without bond on several drug charges including Possession with Intent for cocaine and heroin. Ellenbolt is held without bond for a probation violation.

MORE: La Crosse Police vent frustration over arrest of repeat offender