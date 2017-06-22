Three brands of hummus with pine nut topping being recalled

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Knoxville, Tennessee company, is voluntarily recalling certain packages of hummus products because their pine nut topping may be contaminated with the listeria bacteria.

The Federal Drug Administration says House of Thaler notified them of the possible contamination Wednesday and a safety alert was issued today. House of Thaler told federal officials they were alerted to the possibility by one of their suppliers. The products are sold at Walmart and other retailers.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

These products were distributed nationwide through various grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017\. You can check for manufacturer's information on the affected products here. They come in 10 ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

There have been no reports of consumers becoming ill from the hummus.

But company officials say anyone who has bought one of the recalled products shouldn't eat it. If you have questions, contact the House of Thaller Customer Service Center Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 855-215-5142