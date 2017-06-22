Onalaska's Thomas hoping for shot at NBA

Thursday night is a big night for several college stars hoping to hear their name called at the two-round NBA Draft.

Onalaska's Matt Thomas is a long shot to hear his name called.

But the Iowa State graduate is on the radar of several NBA teams.

Thomas spent Thursday afternoon working out at Onalaska High School.

He averaged 12 points a game for the Cyclones his senior season and shot 44 percent from three-point range.

Even if he's not drafted, Thomas has an excellent chance to land on some teams summer league roster.

"When I was in this gym, when I was a freshman in high school at 5'9" and just 130 pounds, I never thought I'd be in this situation that I'm in now. It's just a testament to all the hard work and dedication I've put into this game. I'm super-blessed to be in this situation that I'm in. With the floor spacing that it is now in the NBA, everyone needs to be able to shoot, dribble and pass. I can obviously do that. I can space the floor and knock down shots," Thomas said.

Thomas has had pre-draft workouts with the Knicks, Bucks, Lakers and Raptors.