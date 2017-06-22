Prestigious award presented to Genoa National Fish Hatchery biologist

Every year, the US Fish and Wildlife Service recognizes those who have distinguished themselves in endangered species conservation.

On Thursday morning, Angie Baran Dagendesh with Genoa National Fish Hatchery received the FWS Region 3 2016 Recovery Champion Award. Dagendesh was chosen because of her work with an endangered dragonfly species.

Dagendesh said she is honored to be recognized, but conservation is a team effort.

"I'm a little sheepish accepting it, because it's been such a collaborative program, and I'm very fortunate to be where I am to have the facilities and the staff and the support behind it with our Friends group and the other stations nearby," Dagendesh said.

She hopes the award will bring recognition to the work done to safe wildlife at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery. She said she will continue working with the Hine's Emerald Dragonfly population to restore numbers in the Upper Midwest.

