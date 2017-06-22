Governor Walker discusses healthcare, education

Governor Scott Walker discussing investment in student success during a visit to Sand Lake Elementary School in Holmen.

He said it's crucial to highlight the funding for K-12 rural schools under his new budget, while also talking about a hot topic, healthcare.

"It's the first time ever under our tenure that the state's been able to cover everyone living in Medicaid. That didn't happen under any Governor previously, Republican or Democrat. We want to make sure we can continue to do that. The Kaiser Foundation said we were the only state that didn't take the expansion, that didn't have an insurance gap," said Walker.

In terms of education, the budget proposes investing more than $11.5 billion into public education – all without raising property taxes on the hard-working taxpayers in the state.

"There's been some talk and some plans that they would alter that. Whether it's taking money out of sparsity aid for small districts across the districts, for rural districts. We put an additional twenty million dollars in, at least in one of the plans there's a reduction of about eighteen million, we want to make sure that stays in," added Walker.

Walker said the Holmen School District is estimated to receive $66.7 million in funding from the state.

