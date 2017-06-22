Truck and tractor pull attracts thousands to Tomah

The City of Tomah will welcome thousands of visitors this weekend for the 42nd Annual Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull.

"That kind of defines who I am," said Terry Blackbourn, a 37-year participant in Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull.

Blackbourn started tractor pulling as a hobby.

"I worked at a farm equipment dealership, and we decided we wanted to try to do some tractor pulling," Blackbourn said. "So, we built a small tractor and went out."

After entering small local pulls, Blackbourn decided to bring his crew to Tomah in 1980.

"We strive to improve every year, and now we're at the top level of pulling," he said. "We travel around the country."

The Budweiser Dairyland kicks off the Super National Truck and Tractor Pull season.

"We're the first one of the season, and we run all of the classes that there are to run in the whole circuit," said Julie Zebro, Advertising and Marketing Manager for the Monroe County Agricultural Society.

This year's pull is expected to bring 300 drivers and more than 65,000 people to Southwestern Wisconsin.

"It generates, according to the surveys we've done every five years, an excess of $15 million this weekend," said Zebro.

That money stays local, helping city and county organizations.

"It takes a village to make it happen," Zebro said.

More than 40 years after he started tractor pulling, Blackbourn remains passionate.

"I worked until 2004, and now that's all I do," he said. "I work on tractor pull. It's just been great to do what was a hobby and turn it into your career."

He plans to continue coming to Tomah to compete in what organizers call the Indy 500 of pulling.

"There's so much feeling here," Zebro said. "You can't explain dancing fire and black smoke. You have to be able to see it and it is an experience."

Organizers have canceled Thursday night tractor pull activities because of the weather. Those who purchased tickets for these events can use them another day of the weekend.

For more information about the 42nd Annual Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull and how to buy tickets, visit here.