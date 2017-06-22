Adaptive ski event fosters smiles and memories

The third annual Adaptive Water Skiing event took place on Thursday.

The event is a collaboration of NASA (North American Squirrel Association), River City Water Ski Show Team, and Bethany Water Ski Team.

An adaptive ski chair enabled several individuals to enjoy the thrill of being on the water, like 7-year-old Hunter Stello who was born with Spina Bifida. He said it's very exciting to be behind the boat.

"Was it fun? Yeah. What does it feel like? A tornado. A tornado?! With all the water splashing around you? Yeah," said Hunter.

"It's a great feeling as a parent to have adaptive water skiing and people that do this and donate their time to do it," added Hunter's dad, Joshua.

Sierra Lyon said it's a gratifying experience for everyone involved.

"It's something I've looked forward to all summer and just getting to see their smiling faces and getting to see people experience skiing is a lot of fun for me," said Lyon.

Sam Franke, a student at Central High School participated in the adaptive ski experience for the first time and said he was unsure at first.

"I was a little bit nervous. Yeah it was fun," said Franke.

Sam's mom, Angela said it's amazing as a parent to have so many outlets in the community, "There's so many opportunities and for him to be able to go out there and overcome his fear, but be able to go on the ski and make it work, it's just a really great experience."

An adaptive show choir, three day camp with a performance at the end is set to take place later this summer. This will be in conjunction with the show choir camp for Onalaska High School.

For more information email adaptiveshowchoir@gmail.com.