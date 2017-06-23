Driver rescued after van gets stuck in Wisconsin drawbridge - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Driver rescued after van gets stuck in Wisconsin drawbridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - -

Firefighters had to rescue a man after his minivan became wedged in a drawbridge in downtown Green Bay.

Officials say the van got stuck between one of the opening spans and the fixed roadway on the Walnut Street Bridge early Thursday.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the driver went around the traffic arm and apparently drove onto the opening span, then coasted back into the gap. Firefighters worried the van could fall through the opening so they cut a hole in the van's roof and pulled the man through the hole. Video shows a heavy duty wrecker lifting the van out of the gap.

The man was not hurt. Officials say the man was not drinking and the incident was just driver error. They also say the bridge was not damaged.

