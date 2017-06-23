UWL presents "The Theory of Relativity"

UW-La Crosse's Summer Stage production begins Friday with a unique musical offering, "The Theory of Relativity." The show runs Fridays through Sundays July 23-June 2.

Synopsis courtesy of UW-La Crosse:

The Theory of Relativity is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection. Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, you'll find yourself within this fresh new musical.

Performance Dates

June 23-24 & June 29-July 1, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

June 25 & July 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts

Ticket Prices: $22 adults; $20 seniors/non UWL students; $12 UWL students. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, June 19 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the box office in the Center for the Arts or by calling 608.785.8522 during regular box office hours.