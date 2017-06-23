Sheriff's deputy cleared in shooting of hammer-wielding man

A Lee County deputy has been cleared of wrongdoing in shooting a hammer-wielding man who menaced the deputy.

The opinion issued Thursday by Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown says Deputy Dakota Foley's decision to shoot Joshua Welborn "was reasonable."

The shooting occurred June 12 outside a mobile home in rural Montrose after Foley and another deputy arrived to check a report about a burglary. Brown says they were confronted by Welborn, who was carrying a large hammer in his bloody hands. Foley told Welborn six times to stop advancing before Foley fired one shot. Welborn was hospitalized for a chest wound.

Welborn has been charged with assault on a police officer and other crimes. Court records don't list the name of an attorney for him.

