Man steals police car, leads officers on chase

Authorities say a man in a stolen police car led officers from several agencies on a chase through southern Minnesota.

Mankato officers went to a residence Thursday to arrest the 38-year-old man on an outstanding warrant. Officials say the man stole a police vehicle and led officers from Mankato, sheriff's deputies from Blue Earth and Waseca counties and State Patrol troopers on a 23-mile chase.

The pursuit ended near Waldorf when the man drove over spike sticks, deflating the vehicle's tires. The Star Tribune says the driver tried to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away. He's being held in the Blue Earth County Jail.

