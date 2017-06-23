Walker signs fish farm, gas price bills - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker signs fish farm, gas price bills

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that loosens fish farm regulations.

Under the Republican bill, fish farms no longer need permits to discharge material into a wetland if the wetland was created for fish farming. Natural water bodies can serve as fish farms and farms wouldn't need permits to construct or enlarge artificial water bodies connected to a navigable waterway. New permit conditions will be prohibited unless needed to meet water quality standards.

Walker signed the bill Friday at Star Prairie Trout Farm in St. Croix County.

The governor signed another bill at the farm that allows small gas stations to advertise prices by the half-gallon The bill is designed to accommodate stations with non-digital pumps that don't go beyond $1.99 or $2.99.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.