MN Dept. of Ag: Poison hemlock found in southeast Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.

Poison hemlock is a toxic member of the carrot family. It can grow up to eight feet tall and is currently in bloom. Its flowers are small and white with umbrella shaped clusters.

The MDA is asking people to be on the lookout for the weed. All parts of the plant - leaves flowers, roots and stem - are poisonous and should not be ingested. Some people have been poisoned just by handling the plants.

According to the MDA, symptoms of toxicity from poison hemlock include nervous trembling, salivation, pupil dilation, rapid, weak pulse and can eventually lead to a coma or even death.

If someone ingests poison hemlock, contact poison control immediately. If livestock ingests the plant, contact your local veterinarian.

Anyone who thinks they have spotted poison hemlock is asked to alert their local University of Minnesota Extension office. Residents can also take a picture of the plant and email it to arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us