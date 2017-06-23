Timberwolves take Markkanen with No. 7 pick for Bulls

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

CHICAGO (AP) - The Timberwolves have drafted Arizona's Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 overall pick for the Chicago Bulls after the two teams agreed to a blockbuster deal that sends three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

Two people with knowledge of the situation say the Bulls are sending Butler and the No. 16 pick for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick.

The 7-foot Markkanen gives the Bulls a shooter they lacked last season. He averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range in his lone season at Arizona.

The Bulls made the playoffs with 41 wins after missing out the previous year. But they now have a decidedly different look.

