Meeting overviews Shelby, La Crosse relationship

The Boundary Agreement Task Force convened at City Hall in La Crosse Friday morning.

Mayor Tim Kabat said they discussed partnerships and land between the Town of Shelby and City of La Crosse. He said their ultimate goal is to encourage more growth and development in tax base, especially along the Highway 14-61 corridor.

Referring to specifically, more than 1,100 acres of land that currently sit on the boundary between Shelby and La Crosse.

"One of those that we talked about today was to allow the property to stay within the town for a period of up to fifteen years from the date of signing the agreement, as an incentive for them to encourage development. Then ultimately it will come into the city," said Kabat.

Current legislation will go before the counsel soon, which entails extended water and sewer agreements between Shelby and La Crosse through 2018.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse