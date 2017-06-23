La Crosse Police Department begins encrypting dispatch calls

Safety is a main concern when it comes to changes in dispatch calls.

Sergeant Tom Walsh with the La Crosse Police Department said the encryption shift means people will no longer be able to hear calls over the scanner. This is an effort to avoid criminals pinpointing locations and possible victims.

"We are doing everything we can to keep them safe. We're trying to keep La Crosse a great place to live and raise a family and run a business and this is just another one of those things that we're taking to ensure that we're meeting those goals," said Walsh.

Keeping not only the safety of the department in mind, but everyone in the La Crosse area.

"I mean if you're in a residence and you're calling 9-1-1 because you may have an incident going on and the bad guy is listening to the radio traffic-they know exactly what is going on as well. So there's a lot of components, a lot of aspects that we need to be wary of in order to keep people protected," added Walsh.

There are open records that are kept at the station, giving community members the chance to go look up information if they choose to do so.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Police Department