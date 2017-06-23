Thomas to play for Raptors in NBA summer league

Onalaska native Matt Thomas will play for the Toronto Raptors this summer, according to reports.

Both Iowa State University and the La Crosse Tribune reported Friday that Thomas will join the Raptors for the Las Vegas Summer League from July 7-17.

Thomas was not drafted Thursday, but worked out with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Raptors beforehand with hopes of making a summer league team.

Thomas averaged 12.3 points per game his senior season at Iowa State, and finished his career with 1,170 points. His 254 three-pointers ranks third in school history.

In high school, Thomas helped Onalaska win the WIAA Division 2 title in 2012.

