La Crosse's national Jefferson Award winner speaks at national ceremony

Each month, WXOW receives nominations for the Jefferson Award. That award is earned through significant community service.
In April each year, we invite monthly Jefferson winners to a banquet where we reveal an overall winner who represents this area in Washington, D.C. at the national awards ceremony. This year, that person is Jim Cappuccio.
Cappuccio is a retired physical education teacher who focused on adaptive sports. His work continues in the La Crosse area. He spoke during the national ceremony Thursday, June 22.
If you know someone who should receive a Jefferson Award, please consider nominating him or her. You can do that by going to our homepage, clicking on community and then on Jefferson Award.
