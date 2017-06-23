La Crosse's national Jefferson Award winner speaks at national c - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse's national Jefferson Award winner speaks at national ceremony

Washington, DC (WXOW) -

Each month, WXOW receives nominations for the Jefferson Award.  That award is earned through significant community service.  

In April each year, we invite monthly Jefferson winners to a banquet where we reveal an overall winner who represents this area in Washington, D.C. at the national awards ceremony.  This year, that person is Jim Cappuccio.

Cappuccio is a retired physical education teacher who focused on adaptive sports.  His work continues in the La Crosse area.  He spoke during the national ceremony Thursday, June 22.

Read: Jim's story

If you know someone who should receive a Jefferson Award, please consider nominating him or her.  You can do that by going to our homepage, clicking on community and then on Jefferson Award.

