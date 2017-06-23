Viterbo to use $1.64 million grant to address rural nursing shortage

Viterbo University was awarded a $1.64 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services this week. Over the next four years, that grant's focus will be towards addressing shortages in the rural nursing workforce.

The grant is part of a federal nursing workforce diversity program. Viterbo is one of only 29 colleges in the nation to receive funding from that grant. Viterbo's initiative, the Nurses for Underserved Rural Students Seeking Educational Success - or NURSES - begins by targeting rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

"We know from the research that healthcare in rural America is not as good as in urban sites," said Dr. Mary Lu Gerke, Viterbo's Dean of the College of Nursing, Health and Human Behavior. "Part of that is because of the healthcare shortage, and specifically nursing, physicians and associate staff."

Viterbo will work with middle and high schools to boost interest in the nursing profession among students. Ultimately, the goal is to enroll at least 12 new students from those communities each year with the hope that those students will in turn seek employment in and around their hometowns.

"Then when they go out and learn hands on clinical practice, we're going to take them back to their communities," said Dr Gerke. "They'll work in those community hospitals, those community clinics... I think that then they'll want to go back there and practice."

The first steps of the program, by January at least 6 students need to be enrolled, and following that 12 each year. They plan to focus - at least at first - on high schools in the Sparta and Arcadia regions.

The NURSES grant follows a 4-year program with each dollar amount allocated over that time. More financial support will be made to eligible students through scholarships and stipends.