Justin Kendall commits to Niagara University hockey

Holmen native and former Coulee Region Chill forward Justin Kendall will continue his hockey career at Niagara University, he announced Friday.

Kendall tweeted his commitment to the NCAA Division 1 school located in New York. Niagara is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

The Purple Eagles finished 5-31-3 last season and hired Jason Lammers as its new head coach for the upcoming season.

Kendall split the 2016-17 season between the Chill and the USHL's Lincoln Stars, returning to the Coulee Region in time to help the Chill reach the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Kendall scored 14 goals and tallied nine assists in 20 games during the regular season, and added another goal in the playoffs.

Kendall's older brother Justin Kendall was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers after a standout career at Vanderbilt University.