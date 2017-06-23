3rd Annual Rotary Rock N Ribs kicks off

The official start of summer earlier this week means the season of festivals is in full swing.

The 3rd Annual Rock n Ribs is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Oktoberfest Grounds in Downtown La Crosse. This is the first time the event is taking place at the fest grounds, previously being held in conjunction with Celebrate Onalaska.

The event is only $5 to attend and includes a variety of events and entertainment.

Including a backyard barbecue of chicken and pork, KCBS Pro Team State Competition, a Kids Q competition, SCA Competition (Steak and Wing), Pulled Pork Competition for Non-Profit Organizations, and Midwest TV & Appliance Big Green Egg VIP Rib Competition.

On Friday evening The Retro Specz are set to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. with Hairball beginning at 10 p.m. On Saturday, the grounds will open at 8 a.m.

Ed Jaekel, Treasurer of the Rotary Club of La Crosse said they have 59 teams registered and people need to keep in mind this isn't caterers cooking up food, it is a competition with about $18,000 worth of prize money on the line.

Greg Hall and the Wrecking Ball will play at 2:30 p.m.on Saturday, June 24, with Blue Olives taking to the stage at 6:30 p.m.

