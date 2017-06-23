Iconic War Eagle mural coming down

A downtown La Crosse painting will soon disappear. The War Eagle steamboat painting on Third Street will be destroyed when the building is demolished later this summer.

The War Eagle was a steamboat that burned and sank on the Black River in 1870. The building with the wall art is downtown and sits between the two Mississippi River bridges. It use to be owned by Collins Sign Company. The company paid to have the mural painted as a gift to the city according to Marjorie Collins. Mrs. Collins says the company also had the original artist, Mark Van Lin refurbish the mural around 2010.

Pischke Motors bought the property from Collins. Blake Winters, General Manager of Pischke Motors La Crosse, says the structure is in rough shape. Winters says Pischke will tear down the building to create space for their car dealership business.