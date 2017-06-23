Speed limit lowered on Losey Boulevard

Traffic on Losey Boulevard is moving a little slower.

The La Crosse City Council voted to lower the speed limit on the popular thoroughfare earlier in June. Now, that change is in effect.

Starting June 23, the speed limit will be 25 miles per hour. That's down from its previous limit of 30 miles per hour.

It's all part of a move designed to make the road safer, and more livable for those living near and along the road.

