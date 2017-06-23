Reports: Koenig to sign with Bucks

Bronson Koenig wasn't drafted Thursday, but his path to the NBA has become a bit clearer.

The La Crosse native is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on July 1, the La Crosse Tribune reported. He'll likely spend most of his time with the franchise's new G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd, but will be a phone call away from the NBA roster.

Koenig posted a Instagram photo of himself in a Bucks uniform Friday afternoon and said "the work has just begun." The Wisconsin men's basketball Twitter account has reported Koenig has signed with the Bucks.

The La Crosse Aquinas and University of Wisconsin grad wrote a letter on draft day asking for league general managers to consider him.

In college, he helped the Badgers reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament all four years. He also played in two Final Fours and the national championship game in 2015.

In high school, Koenig helped the Blugolds win state titles in 2011 and 2013.