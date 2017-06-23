La Crosse County Disposal System holds 28th annual meeting

The La Crosse County landfill may not be a tourist destination, but county officials are proud of the work that goes on there.

The La Crosse County Disposal System held their 28th annual meeting on June 24. The meeting focused on topics such as financial performance, resource recovery, future projects, and more.

The event also gave an opportunity to see the work that goes into operating a successful landfill.

Director of La Crosse County Solid Waste System, Henry Koch, shed light on the mission of the La Crosse County landfill, "We're trying really hard to operate this landfill to be an asset to our community, to be a benefit to our neighbors with our walking trails and our recreational use of the site, and how we operate it. Be very sensitive to our neighbors."

Koch describes their thoughts the first time they saw the landfill, "I said 'My gosh this is one of the most gorgeous landfills I have ever seen. We have to take care of this land, it can't be just a landfill we've gotta use this land to the benefit of our community'."

To take a tour of the landfill and facilities call the La Crosse County Solid Waste Department's main office at (608) 785-9572, or visit their webpage.